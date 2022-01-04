New, Familiar Talker

MICHAEL CRUTE is relaunching his progressive News-Talk format in the MILWAUKEE market with the brokering and pending purchase of GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WAUK-A-W266DR (ESPN 540/101.1) as "THE 'SHA 101.1," starting TODAY (1/4). CRUTE, the liberal talker who hosts "THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATES" show, bought and programmed another GOOD KARMA station, WGKB-A-W269DL, at the time with the calls WRRD-A (TALK 101.7), in 2017-2020, before selling that station back to GOOD KARMA, which refocused the programming towards the Black community in MILWAUKEE.

The weekday lineup for "THE 'SHA" includes MATT FLYNN, STEPHANIE MILLER, THOM HARTMANN, "DUELING TANGENTS WITH LUKE & BRYAN," CRUTE's "THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATES, EARL INGRAM, "NATIVE ROOTS RADIO," and JEFF SANTOS, plus a checkerboard of weekly shows in the 7-8p slot.

