New Format

WINE DOWN MEDIA News-Talk KVON-A-K245DK/NAPA, CA has made its flip to Spanish Variety as MEGA MIX. The new format features hosts GABRIELA FERNANDEZ and NICOLAS DE LUNA.

A pair of KVON local personalities will remain with the company and will move to sister Triple A KVYN (99.3 THE VINE), including BARRY MARTIN, whose morning "WINE COUNTRY LIVE" will move to the sister station in a new format with JAMIE MILLER returning to the stations for co-hosting duties, and IRA C, SMITH, whose sports reports and FRIDAY night high school sports play-by-play will now air on THE VINE.

“I am thrilled that KVON will be filling the void and providing an around-the-clock station for our Spanish-speakers,” said "Chief Visionary" JULISSA MARCENCIA. “The KVON & KVYN changes reflect our commitment and priority to invest in programming to engage audiences and meet listeners on the platforms they use while maximizing our clients’ reach.”

