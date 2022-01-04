Canadian telecommunications and media conglomerate BELL is holding its annual mental health event, BELL LET'S TALK DAY, on JANUARY 26th this year. The event is intended to raise awareness about mental health issues and encompasses all of the company's operations, including radio and television division BELL MEDIA.

BELL donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every text, call, tweet, or TIKTOK video incorporating the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, as well as every view of BELL LET'S TALK DAY videos on social media and every use of BELL LETS TALK DAY FACEBOOK frames and SNAPCHAT lens.

BELL MEDIA will air special content on its TV, radio, and digital properties all day in English and French. Celebrity spokespersons for the event are Olympian and founding spokesperson CLARA HUGHES, ÉTIENNE BOULAY, MARIE-SOLEIL DION, MICHAEL LANDSBERG, HOWIE MANDEL, MICHEL MPAMBARA, STEFIE SHOCK, and MARY WALSH; community ambassadors are VÉRONIQUE BANNON, SHEA EMRY, JOANIE GONTHIER, JESSICA HOLMES, ANDREW JENSEN, and FLORENCE K.

The event will also include the launch of the 2022 edition of the $2 million BELL LET'S TALK Community Fund and announcements of new mental health projects. The program has generated 1.3 billion messages of support and C$121,373,806.75 in total company funding since its 2011 launch.

Pres./CEO MIRKO BIBIC said, "As we prepare to mark the 12th annual BELL LET'S TALK DAY, I am pleased to announce BELL's commitment to continued leadership in workplace mental health with unlimited mental health benefit coverage for BELL team members and their eligible family members. The past two years have been challenging times for everyone and I encourage all Canadians and people everywhere to join us for the world's biggest conversation about mental health on JANUARY 26."

BELL LET'S TALK Chair MARY DEACON added, "Working together in communities large and small all around the country, we have made great progress in moving mental health forward and increasing awareness about mental illness. On BELL LET'S TALK DAY and throughout the year it's so important to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other to make a lasting difference in the lives of so many people impacted by mental illness."

« see more Net News