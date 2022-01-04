Salmon, Coccio, Hatton and Reed (Clockwise from top left)

Marketing firm ODYSSEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has expanded its teas with three new employees, KERIANN SALMON, RILEY REED and JULIANNE HATTON. Additionally, GABI COCCIO has been promoted in the company's NASHVILLE office.

SALMON will be based in NEW YORK as Influencer & Artist Project Mgr. Previously, she worked with VIACOMCBS and booked influencers to participate in the company's network events. REED joins as Campaign Mgr., and has previously worked with LIVE NATION, CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY and PRIME SOCIAL GROUP. She is based in ARKANSAS.

COCCIO has been promoted to Management Coord. after working as an intern and Management Asst. for ODYSSEY. She graduated from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY, and interned with RIXON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, KORE PUBLIC RELATIONS, THE AMG and TKO ARTIST MANAGEMENT.

HATTON, also a BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate, joins the team as Management Asst., and previously served as Marketing Coord. for CITY WINERY. She is also based in NASHVILLE.

“Since we launched in FEBRUARY 2021, we’ve dreamed of being able to add creative-minded, intelligent, and motivated women to our team," said ODYSSEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP co-owner PAIGE KOSINSKI. "NICOLE [KASPER] and I can’t wait to see what the future of ODYSSEY has in store with these amazing ladies bringing all of their unique experiences to the table.”

