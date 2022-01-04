Abramovitz (Photo: Matthew Septimus / NEPM)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Classical WQXR/NEW YORK VP/Programming MATT ABRAMOVITZ has been named President of NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA, the merged SPRINGFIELD, MA operations of WGBH/BOSTON and the UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS that include NPR affiliates WFCR/AMHERST and WNNZ-A/SPRINGFIELD and PBS affiliate WGBY-TV/SPRINGFIELD. ABRAMOVITZ replaces the retiring MARTIN MILLER, who will hand over the reins on FEBRUARY 1st but will continue to advise the company.

“MATT impressed us with his outstanding leadership qualities, his passion for public service media, and his ability to create innovative programs and partnerships that grow audiences and engage communities,” said NEPM Presidential Search Committee Chair ROBERT FELDMAN. “He is committed to the mission and goals of public media and the role that it plays in creating and supporting a strong, vibrant, local community. We are delighted to have him join NEPM as our new president.”

“I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to lead NEPM. I love this region, and I believe in the unique power of public media to connect, inform and inspire,” said ABRAMOVITZ. “NEPM’s next chapter includes building new studios, as well as expanding our programming and community outreach to serve new audiences. It is an exciting moment for the organization, and I’m energized by the remarkable NEPM team and their shared passion for serving the region.”

