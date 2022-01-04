Debuts Today

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE has added a new podcast hosted by midday "GEE & URSULA SHOW" co-host GEE SCOTT. On "LEAVING A LEGACY," debuting TODAY (1/4), SCOTT will interview celebrities and public figures on the legacy they want to leave behind. Guests will include former SEAHAWKS receiver and current "CBS MORNINGS" co-host NATE BURLESON on the debut episode, AMANDA KNOX, actor and TWITTER personality JOSIAH JOHNSON, and GRAVITY PAYMENTS CEO DAN PRICE.

“My father always talked about legacy, and this podcast connects me to him now that he’s gone,” said SCOTT. “I’m so excited to learn from these powerful influencers to see what they’re passionate about and what they want their legacy to be. It’s a powerful question, and one that truly puts into perspective our why during the short time we’re all here on Earth.”

