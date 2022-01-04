Robbins

iHEARTMEDIA Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK morning host BOB ROBBINS and NASHVILLE producer/songwriter MARK WRIGHT will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards from the ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS at a ceremony on JUNE 6th in CONWAY, AR. Also being honored with posthumous Lifetime Achievement Awards will be LEFTY FRIZZELL and FLOYD CRAMER.

ROBBINS began his Country radio career at KSSN/LITTLE ROCK in 1979 after working at crosstown KAAY-A, moving to sister KMJX in 2013. The ARKANSAS native was named CMA Broadcast Personality of the year in 1996.

WRIGHT has produced records for Country stars CLINT BLACK, LEE ANN WOMACK, BROOKS & DUNN, MARK CHESNUTT, GARY ALLAN and others, and his songs have been cut by artists including VERN GOSDIN and EARL THOMAS CONLEY. He has also served in executive roles at record labels MCA NASHVILLE, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and UNIVERSAL SOUTH.

ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Pres. NATHAN HUNNICUTT said, "The list of individuals being honored this year speaks volumes. Each, in their own way, has carved out a special part of ARKANSAS history."

« see more Net News