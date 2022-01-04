Deal With Samsung

Podcasts from AUDACY's CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, 2400 SPORTS, and other AUDACY operations will be available on the SAMSUNG FREE content platform under a new distribution deal.

AUDACY EVP/Strategy and Corporate Business Development TIM MURPHY said, “We’re delighted to expand the reach of our robust podcast library to SAMSUNG FREE users across the country and put our award-winning titles on more devices for more consumers.”

