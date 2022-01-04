-
Audacy Podcasts To Be Available On Samsung Free Platform
by Perry Michael Simon
January 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM (PT)
Podcasts from AUDACY's CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, 2400 SPORTS, and other AUDACY operations will be available on the SAMSUNG FREE content platform under a new distribution deal.
AUDACY EVP/Strategy and Corporate Business Development TIM MURPHY said, “We’re delighted to expand the reach of our robust podcast library to SAMSUNG FREE users across the country and put our award-winning titles on more devices for more consumers.”