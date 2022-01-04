-
'Shine FM' Becomes 'Rise FM' At WSOH/Bellfontaine, OH
by Todd Stach
January 4, 2022 at 8:35 AM (PT)
SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS, INC. Contemporary Christian WSOH/ZANESFIELD-BELLFONTAINE, OH has changed its slogan from SHINE FM to RISE FM.
Founder/GM MARK BOYER explains in a video on the station's website that its new mission statement is an acrostic for RISE: Reflect God’s Love; Inspire Hope; Share His Word; and Encourage Hearts.
The switch took place on DECEMBER 17th.