Changed 12/17

SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS, INC. Contemporary Christian WSOH/ZANESFIELD-BELLFONTAINE, OH has changed its slogan from SHINE FM to RISE FM.

Founder/GM MARK BOYER explains in a video on the station's website that its new mission statement is an acrostic for RISE: Reflect God’s Love; Inspire Hope; Share His Word; and Encourage Hearts.



The switch took place on DECEMBER 17th.

