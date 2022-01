New Lineup

The new lineup at BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO takes effect TODAY (1/4).

As previously reported (NET NEWS 11/17), new PD NICK CATTLES is hosting the afternoon show 3-6p (PT); former afternoon host JASON ROSS has moved to mornings as co-host with CARMICHAEL DAVE of what is now "THE CARMICHAEL DAVE SHOW WITH JASON ROSS," 6-9a weekdays.

