Cisco

ROBERT "CISCO" MUELLER has returned to OKLAHOMA CITY as PD at CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WWLS (98.1 THE SPORTS ANIMAL).

CISCO, who most recently served as Digital Sales Mgr. and Sports KZDC-A-K233DB (SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR) Sales Mgr. at ALPHA MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO and is a former ALPHA MEDIA/AMARILLO Market Mgr., previously worked at WWLS sister Top 40/Rhythmic KKWD (WILD 104.9) in 2008-2015. He replaces CHRIS BAKER as PD at WWLS.

