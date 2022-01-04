KENT-based alt-rock trio DOHNY JEP finished 2021 by releasing their NO More Love EP, featuring the single “Dial Up." The single explores how the modern age of technology has become the everyday person's main source of success and self-destruction. NO MORE LOVE was lyrically inspired by the fear of change and the long, tumultuous journey towards acceptance and moving on. It sees the band pairing punchy indie rock with subtle electronic flourishes, pop melodies and danceable grooves. Does "Dial Up" set the bar? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

