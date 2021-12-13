-
Dustin Lynch And MacKenzie Porter Are #1 For The Second Consecutive Week With 'Thinking 'Bout You'
by Laura Moxley
January 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH for earning the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Thinking 'Bout You," featuring BIG LOUD RECORDS' MACKENZIE PORTER, marking its second consecutive week at #1.
Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.