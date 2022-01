Gower and friend (Photo: Facebook)

ALLY GOWER joins BMLG RECORDS as Promotion Coord., succeeding KYLIE DEMBEK, who was recently elevated to the newly-created role of Mgr./Strategic Planning (NET NEWS 9/30/21). GOWER, a native of PROVIDENCE, RI, graduated from NASHVILLE’s BELMONT UNIVERSITY last month.

