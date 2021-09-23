'Naked Baby' Suit Temporarily Tossed

The lawsuit filed against NIRVANA and KURT COBAIN's Estate by SPENCER ELDEN, the man featured as the naked baby on the cover of their 1991 album NEVERMIND, has been dismissed. The Judge noted ELDEN and his lawyers failed to respond to a motion to toss the entire suit filed by the defendants, which had been set for DECEMBER 30th. ELDEN now has until JANUARY 13th to submit an amended complaint if he wants to continue the suit.

In a request to dismiss the suit less than two weeks ago, NIRVANA's attorneys said not only did ELDEN wait too long to file his child pornography claims, but also that he himself had apparently leaned into his NIRVANA fame and benefited on several occasions over the years (NET NEWS 12/24).

The original suit filed by ELDEN claimed he was violated when his then 4-month-old naked self was plastered on the NEVERMIND album after alleged promises it would be censored, saying it caused him to suffer lifelong damages (NET NEWS 8/25). He was asking for monetary damages to make himself whole.

It's expected SPENCER's legal team, MARSH LAW, will file an amended complaint and are "confident that SPENCER will be allowed to move forward with the case.”

