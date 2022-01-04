Lori Lewis

“A New Year should bring enthusiasm for how we want to be better versions of ourselves and an even more meaningful brand for consumers,” observed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“Especially so after the past couple of years.

“Social media content requires balance and thoughtful consistency to capture and convert, building on brand, audience (+ revenue) development.

“And with everyone so distracted; scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, TikToking, snapping, it would do us well to revisit and refine how we behave in the social space.”

Read more about "Five Areas Of Social Media Focus For You In 2022” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

