Raymond McGlamery (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime Rock Promotion Executive RAYMOND MCGLAMERY passed away on MONDAY, JANUARY 3rd, 2022. MCGLAMERY, who had been battling several health issues over the past two years, was 61.

MCGLAMERY was the VP/Rock Promotion for WARNER/REPRISE RECORDS from 1999 to 2006, and was responsible for the success of many rock artists, including DISTURBED. He was recently the President of AUDIO SOUND WORKS in AUSTIN, TX and managed several Rock and Alternative artists as well.

Tributes to MCGLAMERY are pouring in on his FACEBOOK page, including this post from DAVID DRAIMAN of DISTURBED who said, "I can’t process this. I just can’t. Devastated beyond words. RAYMOND helped break us. Without him, we wouldn’t be who we’ve become. One of the kindest, most generous and driven people I’ve ever known. I’m privileged to have been able to call you my friend dear brother. This hurts way too much."

MCGLAMERY's wife WENDI posted this: "Well, we had a really good 20-year run. This beautiful, crazy, loving, kind, generous and compassionate husband + friend of mine has completed his earthy journey. He was an incredible son, father, husband and friend, as you know. I know so many of you have so many amazing stories of your time + memories with him. I loved alllllll the stories. They never got old. Please continue to share them with me. He always made me laugh sooooo hard. We had a really good deep laugh a week ago and it was long overdue. It’s been a tough last two years. More info to come as we plan a beautiful life celebration that will include you all in honoring a life well lived. I love you baby."

A GOFUNDME fundraiser page has been set up for the MCGLAMERY family by his friend DAVID WEINER, which includes a very powerful and poignant post from RAYMOND from his FACEBOOK page, dated OCTOBER 23, 2020.

WENDI & RAYMOND MCGLAMERY

