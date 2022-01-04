COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) will present research on Country music's multi-generational audience as part of this year's event. In partnership with research and marketing partner NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES, this project -- commissioned specifically for CRS 2022 -- will explore behaviors, trends and tastes of Country music consumers spanning Generation Z to Generation X. Results of this study will be presented on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th, during CRS 2022 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

The study will be based on on-on-one conversations with dozens of Country music fans conducted in DECEMBER via ZOOM, and a larger study of nearly 3,000 Country music fans NUVOODOO is fielding this month.

“For years, a lot of people have said, ‘Country music is for anyone 8 to 80,’” said CRS Research Committee Chairman and BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT. “This year, we’ll find out for sure, as we look at the multi-generational audiences across Country’s past, present and future, looking at characteristics and day-to-day habits of our listeners - from early adopters to late bloomers. This research presentation will be a must-see for anyone trying to win now, while also working towards what lies ahead.”

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES Pres./Founder CAROLYN GILBERT said, “It’s especially important that we all begin to think in new ways and zero base much of what’s ‘always been done.’ It’s time to recognize what we don’t know about what we do every day. Facing the world as it is and dealing with it is our way to truly get better and thrive.”

NUVOODOO's newest VP, JERI FIELDS, will be part of the CRS presentation. FIELDS has an extensive background in consumer research, working with brands including P&G, FRUIT OF THE LOOM and IPSOS.

