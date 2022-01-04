Tech Challenge

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' (NAB) PILOT technology innovation initiative is now taking applications from aspirants for the 2022 PILOT Innovation Challenge, the program that offers winners mentorship and promotions along with the chance to demonstrate their wares at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

This year's edition is looking for proposals in three categories: content creation, reach and ROI, and content distribution and delivery. Applications are due by JANUARY 31st at 5p (ET), with up to 10 finalists to be named by early MARCH and winners announced the week of MARCH 28th, in advance of the NAB SHOW, set for APRIL 23rd-27th.

PILOT Exec. Dir. JOHN CLARK said, “The Innovation Challenge presents a showcase for the cutting-edge ideas and innovations that can transform how broadcasters do business and serve their communities. This year’s program aligns with NAB SHOW’s focus on the three main pillars of today’s content ecosystem as we provide renewed opportunities to help broadcasters evolve and adapt.”

