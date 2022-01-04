New Firm

SETH RESLER's newest venture is a company aiming to help podcasters build communities with virtual events. The JACOBS MEDIA Digital Strategist has formed PODCAST PARTIES, a producer of virtual events that kicked off with a "Holiday Happy Hour" for PODCAST MOVEMENT on DECEMBER 8th.

“Audience members consume content, but they don’t interact with each other," said RESLER. “Community members, on the other hand, communicate and collaborate with one another. Because podcasters focus on specific areas of interest, they are well-positioned to build communities.”

“For a lot of sponsors," RESLER added, "it’s not about reaching the most people; it’s about reaching the right people. So a podcaster with a small but highly engaged community built around a niche interest can be incredibly valuable.”

