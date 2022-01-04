Charese Fruge, Lisa Worden

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE starts the year with a bang, and a detailed conversation with iHEARTMEDIA Alternative/Rock Brand Mgr. and KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES PD LISA WORDEN.

Explaining her day-to-day professional life, WORDEN said, “I oversee our amazing portfolio of Alternative and Active Rock stations. I work closely with all the PDs and have a wonderful Brand Team. I also program ALT 98.7, our premiere Alternative station in the company. I book our tentpole ALTer Ego show, and work closely with the National team on other tentpoles and events – iHeart Music Festival, Album Release Parties, iHeart Music Awards, etc. I’m truly doing my dream job! I worked hard to get here and I’m so honored and humbled that I do this for my job.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to one of the many influential women in our associated businesses. This week, find out about LISA WORDEN’s career path here.

