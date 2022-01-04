Derulo

TMZ is reporting that R&B singer JASON DERULO attacked two men at the ARIA Hotel in LAS VEGAS early TUESDAY morning (12/4) for mistaking him for USHER. According to TMZ, eye witnesses say DERULO and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy seemed to antagonize DERULO by yelling, "Hey, USHER! F*** you, bitch!" That's when DERULO punched him in the face, sending him to the floor. DERULO allegedly also slapped the second guy moments later, and security had to step in to break up the fight.

No charges were pressed against DERULO, but there is still a possibility of a lawsuit, according to TMZ. There was blood from facial wounds, but no serious injuries were reported. Click here to see video from TMZ.





