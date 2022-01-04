Mourning Lorraine Austin

Longtime EL PASO market air personality LORRAINE AUSTIN lost a tough battle with pancreatitis and other complications on 12/26. She was revered in the market for her tenures at Country KHEY (96.3 KHEY), Hot AC KSII (KISS FM) and Classic Hits KOFX (THE FOX).

Her friends and many former co-workers have rallied to her cause and set up a GoFundMe page, as she was uninsured. To make a donation on her behalf, please go here.

