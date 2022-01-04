Election Impact

A study by the BROOKINGS INSTITUTION found that several prominent conservative podcasts, including many also heard on the radio, played a big role in spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The survey, using keywords to analyze the shows in a dataset of 20 of 23 political podcasts taken from APPLE PODCASTS' top 100 chart, found that between JOE BIDEN's nomination in AUGUST 2020 and the insurrection at the CAPITOL on JANUARY 6, 2021, over 25% of episodes from those shows included "misleading electoral narratives" about the legitimacy of the election, escalating to 50% between the election and the riot. The falsehoods, the study said, were endorsed by a host or guest on 14 of 20 shows and 393 of 1,490 episodes. The lies were also spread by exposure of the episodes on other platforms, including YOUTUBE and TWITTER.

Broken out by podcast, misinformation was most flagged on STEVE BANNON's "THE WAR ROOM," followed by the late RUSH LIMBAUGH's show, SEAN HANNITY, GLENN BECK, MARK LEVIN, DAN BONGINO, MICHAEL KNOWLES, STEVEN CROWDER, BEN SHAPIRO, CHARLIE KIRK, MEGYN KELLY, Sen. TED CRUZ, and the podcast version of "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER." Other podcasts analyzed in the sample and found not to have aired election falsehoods were POD SAVE AMERICA, THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW, LOVETT OR LEAVE IT, THE CANDACE OWENS SHOW, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH- EARS EDITION, and THE SARAH SILVERMAN PROJECT.

"These findings suggest that the most popular political podcasts in the UNITED STATES played a critical and underappreciated role in spreading false electoral narratives prior to the JANUARY 6 attack," the report concludes. "At a time when just one-third of all Republicans say they will trust the outcome of the 2024 presidential election results regardless of who wins, the findings underscore the need for further research on the political podcasting space. Without a better understanding of how the 'Big Lie' spread so widely in the weeks and months after last NOVEMBER’s election, similarly false narratives are likely to plague future elections as well, with dire consequences for American democracy."

HANNITY is facing additional scrutiny over his role in the TRUMP administration's role in the JANUARY 6th insurrection, with the House Select Committee sending the PREMIERE NETWORKS host a letter asking for his voluntary cooperation in submitting to questioning about text messages he sent President TRUMP and former WHITE HOUSE Chief of Staff MARK MEADOWS before and during the riot. HANNITY has been a critic of the Committee, claiming that it has predetermined the outcome of its investigation. BANNON, the former advisor to TRUMP, was indicted for criminal contempt in NOVEMBER for defying a Committee subpoena.

Read the study here.

« see more Net News