December Rankers

PODTRAC has released its DECEMBER 2021 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

Four of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from NOVEMBER, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 fell 5% from NOVEMBER and was up 1% year-over-year and total global downloads rose 9% month-over-month and 19% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (615 active shows) NPR (49 shows) WONDERY (136 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (9 shows) NBC NEWS (52 shows) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (102 shows) PRX (93 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (121 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (68 shows) DAILY WIRE (8 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (62 shows) PODCASTONE (294 shows) VIACOMCBS (104 shows) CNN (42 shows) KAST MEDIA (31 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (37 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (17 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (26 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (1 show) TED (17 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) SMARTLESS (6) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (9) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) PARDON MY TAKE (7) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (10) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11) CNN 5 THINGS (12) AROUND THE NFL (16) FRESH AIR (18) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (17) HIDDEN BRAIN (13) RADIOLAB (14) PLANET MONEY (19) THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (--)

« see more Net News