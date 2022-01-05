More Markets

EASTLAN RATINGS has added five new markets, including ANCHORAGE; JOPLIN, MO-PITTSBURG, KS; PARKERSBURG, WV-MARIETTA, OH; RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK (TRI-CITIES), WA; and TULLAHOMA-SHELBYVILLE, TN. The company says more markets will be added later this month.

“Being the only radio ratings vendor providing a complete and unbiased picture of market, with all stations included, has caused a significant shift,” said Pres./CEO MIKE GOULD in a press release. “With most agencies now automatically receiving EASTLAN data monthly, the industry is becoming increasingly reliant on EASTLAN’s data to get a complete understanding of what is happening in a given market. EASTLAN is now the only way most agencies, local or national, can be assured of seeing the performance of all stations and thereby maximizing their radio investments.”

GOULD added, “Transparency is vital for radio to continue to have a seat at the table with many brands. Confusing buyers by redacting the performance of certain stations is certainly not making it any easier to confidently buy our medium. We are grateful the radio industry is increasingly turning to EASTLAN to help correct this damaging issue.”

