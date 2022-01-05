Streaming Volume Leveling?

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE's latest Stat Of The Week examines data on music streaming volume levels in the UK and whether the US will see similar growth changes. MBW notes that the UK's music trade organization, BPI's data, shows that in the UK, music streaming volume was up to 147.2 billion on-demand streams in 2021, up from 2020's 139.3 billion. The 7.9 billion growth is a significant drop compared to the 25.1 billion growth from 2019 to 2020.

The MBW report points out that the numbers released are volume numbers and not revenue figures. The revenue numbers are to be released later this week. Revenue numbers don't always follow the trends of the volume figures.

