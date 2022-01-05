In-Person This Year

Despite the Omicron variant's effect on in-person events in recent weeks, WORK X WORK's ON AIR FEST podcast festival is scheduled to be a live in-person event this year, to take place FEBRUARY 24-26 at the WYTHE HOTEL in BROOKLYN.

Highlights of the schedule include RADIOLAB's JAD ABUMRAD receiving the 2022 Audio Vanguard Award; live appearances by talent from several major shows, including "EVERYTHING IS ALIVE"'s IAN CHILLAG, "RADIOLAB"'s LATIF NASSER, "DESIGN MATTERS"' DEBBIE MILLMAN, "OBJECT OF SOUND"'s HANIF ABDURRAQUIB, and others; an AUDIBLE showcase; and participation by SPOTIFY, STITCHER, WNYC STUDIOS, RADIOTOPIA, THE MOTH, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, and more.

“ON AIR FEST has grown into a inspiring event for anyone interested in the culture of sound -- thanks to the incredible mix of industry folks, fans, and creators who participate, as well as the high energy exchange of ideas generated,” said WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “Things that happen here win awards, spark conversations, and continue to reverberate throughout the year. We’re excited to see

what emerges from this year’s festival.”



“Our approach is to seek out experimental, innovative, and distinctive voices,” added WORK X WORK Dir./Programming JEMMA ROSE BROWN. “We don’t believe in there being a ‘best’ podcast, instead we’re always curious about meeting and showcasing creators who are bringing unique contributions to the medium.”

Find out more here.

