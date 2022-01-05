Postponed Event

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced that the WXPN KANAVAL BALL, scheduled to take place this weekend, has been postponed to MARCH.

The station’s ELISE BROWN released a statement saying, "In collaboration with the artists in HAITI and NEW ORLEANS and other project partners, the WXPN KANAVAL BALL scheduled to take place this SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 is being postponed to MARCH 20, 2022, at THE FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA. We look forward to presenting this free, celebratory culmination to WXPN's year-long project exploring the impact of Haitian rhythms on the music of NEW ORLEANS at that time.”

Check here for more event information.





« see more Net News