WXPN/Philadelphia Postpones First Kanaval Ball
by Lynn McDonnell
January 5, 2022
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced that the WXPN KANAVAL BALL, scheduled to take place this weekend, has been postponed to MARCH.
The station’s ELISE BROWN released a statement saying, "In collaboration with the artists in HAITI and NEW ORLEANS and other project partners, the WXPN KANAVAL BALL scheduled to take place this SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 is being postponed to MARCH 20, 2022, at THE FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA. We look forward to presenting this free, celebratory culmination to WXPN's year-long project exploring the impact of Haitian rhythms on the music of NEW ORLEANS at that time.”
