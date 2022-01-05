Dates Set For '23, '24

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced dates for its 2023 and 2024 events.

The PODCAST EVOLUTIONS 2023 conference will take place MARCH 7-10, 2023, while the main PODCAST MOVEMENT conventions are set for AUGUST 21-24, 2023 and AUGUST 19-22, 2024. In each case, locations have not been disclosed, but the organizers hint that all three will be in cities and states that have yet to host the shows.

This year's PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS will take place, Omicron variant permitting, on MARCH 23-26 at the J.W. MARRIOTT HOTEL AT L.A. LIVE in LOS ANGELES, while PODCAST MOVEMENT 2022 is set for AUGUST 23-36 at the SHERATON DOWNTOWN in DALLAS. Tickets for both events are on sale, with "Holiday Sale" discounts ending TONIGHT (1/5). Find out more here.

