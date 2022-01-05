Cornish (Photo: Eslah Attar / NPR)

"ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" and "CONSIDER THIS" host AUDIE CORNISH has announced that she is leaving NPR after FRIDAY's show (1/7).

CORNISH, who joined NPR in 2005 after stints at AP and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, hosted "WEEKEND EDITION" in 2011 and became host of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" in 2012, told NPR colleagues in a note that "It's time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures." She did not disclose details of her future plans.

Some personal news…this week I am joining many of you in “The Great Resignation”. 1/5#NPR — audie cornish (@AudieCornish) January 4, 2022

