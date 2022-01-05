Kruse

19-year station vet CURT KRUSE has been named APD for LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)SEATTLE. His promotion was announced on the heels of the arrival of new PD LISA ADAMS (NET NEWS 12/23). KRUSE has been with KPLZ since 2002 where he hosted afternoons through 2018 and then moved to mornings in 2019 through 2021. Prior to that, he was the afternoon drive talent at WDVD/DETROIT in 1996-2001 and previously worked at WKRQ/CINCINNATI, WGTZ/DAYTON and WVKS/TOLEDO.

ADAMS said, “CURT is such an amazing talent with creative skills that run deep. I’m so excited to be working with him implementing the evolution of STAR 101.5!” With LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Corp. Regional Dir./Programming MIKE ABRAMS adding, "CURT has been a vital part of KPLZ for many years. We are so happy he will now handle the APD duties as we move KPLZ into the next chapter.”

KRUSE said, “Thanks to JIM KALMENSON, MIKE ABRAMS, LISA ADAMS and GARY GREENBERG for this awesome opportunity. I can't emphasize enough how much I appreciate the chance to contribute to the future success of KPLZ. And please have your pets spayed or neutered.”

