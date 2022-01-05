On In Joplin

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has cleared the syndicated "OUTKICK 360" show on MICHAEL DAY LANDIS Sports WMBH-A-K268CP (SOMO SPORTS RADIO 101.3 FM/1560 AM)/JOPLIN, MO.

The show, hosted by former CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE hosts JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY, airs weekdays 3-6p (ET).

Find out more by emailing affiliation@skyviewsat.com or checking out skyviewnetworks.com/outkick.

« see more Net News