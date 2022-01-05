Judd (Photo: Bruce Royal)

CLEDUS T. JUDD, '90s Country "Prince Of Parody," is returning with new artist management, booking and music publishing through WASSERMAN MUSIC, RED STREET PUBLISHING and DR ARTIST MANAGEMENT. JUDD took time off of music to take on the role of full-time dad.

JUDD's crossover between comedy and Country music resulted in success in selling over two million records, a starring role on CMT's "MOST WANTED LIVE" for two years, a co-hosting gig on USA's "NASHVILLE Star" with LEANN RIMES, and participation in VH1's reality show "CELEBRITY FIT CLUB," plus an appearance in TOBY KEITH's movie "BEER FOR MY HORSES." He plans to release a new comedy song and companion music video, "Old Man Rap," soon, along with a tour, labeled "This JUDD's 4 U Tour 2022."

“The fans changed my life all those years ago,” said JUDD. “Now it’s my turn to help change theirs. The world always needs a good laugh – now more than ever. I’m truly grateful to NATE [RITCHES], JAY [DeMARCUS], GERALD [ROY] and CHARLES [DORRIS] for being able co-captains of this ship as we launch 'This JUDD’s for you.'”

