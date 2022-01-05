Show Opening

The official opening of the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW on WEDNESDAY morning (1/5) arrived amidst news of several speaker cancellations to go along with a reduced panel schedule and absent exhibitors. Rep. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC) and Governors ASA HUTCHINSON (R-AR) and CHRIS SUNUNU (R-NH) pulled out of previously scheduled appearances; CLYBURN was scheduled to speak on FRIDAY morning but pulled out at the last minute, citing schedule issues. HUTCHINSON and SUNUNU were to be on a panel on THURSDAY. Secretary of Transportation PETE BUTTIGIEG will participate with "digital remarks" before a session on transportation issues THURSDAY afternoon.

The convention's formal opening after two days of press conferences came with a late start (ten minutes delayed) for the annual CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION "State of the Industry" address from GARY SHAPIRO and KAREN CHUPKA, opening with a ribbon-cutting photo op and featuring SHAPIRO doubling down on the decision to do the show in person despite the resurgence of the pandemic ("it may be a little messy, but innovation is messy"), touting technology's ability to unite, and calling for the industry to focus on diversity and inclusion, and a keynote ("delivered digitally") on all-electric and connected cars from GENERAL MOTORS CEO MARY BARRA. With some of the perennial topics set to be addressed by various panels -- autonomous cars, wearables, 5G, NextGen TV -- and some new topics like NFTs on tap, something more relatable for the radio and podcast industries, social audio, was scheduled to be discussed in a session late WEDNESDAY morning with CLUBHOUSE Head of Community + Creators STEPHANIE SIMON, UTA Sr. Exec./Audio KRISTIN MYERS, and AUDIO COLLECTIVE Co-Founder TONI THAI STERRETT on hand.

