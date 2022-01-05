JACKSONVILLE, FL, native VAULTBOY has just released his third single from his debut Rocket Science EP on PROPELLER. He first began experimenting with music during high school and has been perfecting and growing his craft ever since. His chosen artist name pays homage to his love of video games, specifically the Fallout series. Since VAULTBOY began posting content at the start of 2021, he has accumulated over 1.6M followers across social platforms and 2.6M monthly listeners on SPOTIFY. Is the single worth the hype? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

