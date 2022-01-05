New Dice Deal (Photo: Boston Concert Photography Courtesy Of Newport Festivals Foundation

NEWPORT JAZZ and NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVALS have announced an exclusive partnership with the digital ticketing and music discovery platform DICE. Each festival will be digitally ticketed for the first time ever, locking tickets to smartphones and eliminating scalpers while ensuring fair pricing. DICE is also home to a proprietary feature called 'Waiting List,' which gets activated when a show sells out, giving fans the chance to get into popular events at a fair price without getting sucked into the opaque world of secondary resales.

Since the 1950s, the NEWPORT FOLK and JAZZ FESTIVALS, which take place at FORT ADAMS STATE PARK in RHODE ISLAND, have delivered unforgettable performances from some of the most iconic artists of all time, while simultaneously providing music education and grants to multiple generations of artists.

EVP/NEWPORT FOLK, JAY SWEET said, “Every year of the event, we work with our partners to innovate beyond traditional ticketing. The most important thing to us is that the fans have a fantastic experience and we know that experience starts long before doors open to our event. In a year where fans deserve to get out and go see the music they love, we know DICE is the right partner to make things as easy as possible, fair, transparent and intuitive for our NEWPORT Family. We want these tickets in the hands of our fans and not on the secondary market."

DICE Pres. RUSS TANNON added, “NEWPORT FOLK and JAZZ FESTIVALS have an unmatched legacy as two of the most celebrated music events in US history and it’s an honor for DICE to be named their partner. At DICE we love working with the most ambitious operators in the world, whether that’s rising independent venues through to legendary festivals that continue to push the boundaries.”

