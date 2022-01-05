Jackson

ALL ACCESS is saddened to share the news that longtime NASHVILLE/TEXAS music manager, agent and promoter RANDY JACKSON passed away on DECEMBER 21st. He was 75.

JACKSON began his career as a talent agent for the HUBERT LONG AGENCY. He later worked with LORETTA LYNN and CONWAY TWITTY until becoming the road manager for JOHNNY RODRIGUEZ. JACKSON went on to work as an agent for CHARLEY PRIDE at PRIDE’s DALLAS-based booking agency, CHARDON.

While working with PRIDE, JACKSON discovered both NEAL McCOY and JANIE FRICKE. He went on to manage (and marry) FRICKE. He later married SHERRY JACKSON and returned to his college alma mater, SUL ROSS UNIVERSITY, in ALPINE, TX. Along with his wife, they tutored the football athletes while supporting the LOBOS football team. SUL ROSS UNIVERSITY gave him the honorary title “Mr. SUL ROSS,” and named its athletic field house after him.

He once said, “A promoter is only as good as his last show.” JACKSON's final concert was only three days before he passed: ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL at the CAILOUX THEATER in KERRVILLE, TX. The show was a sell-out.

