Davis

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Christian AC WAFJ/AUGUSTA, GA afternoon host/Prod. Dir. KEVIN DAVIS has returned to the MEMPHIS market as GM at STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS. DAVIS worked at crosstown FLINN Classic Hits WOWW-A-W249BN (GUESS FM) and NORTH MISSISSIPPI MEDIA GROUP, LLC Country WEBL (95.3 THE REBEL) for 4-1/2 years before joining WAFJ in APRIL, 2020.

“KEVIN is the perfect fit for our great team of broadcasters at KWAM,” said SMG owner and syndicated host TODD STARNES. “We’re proud to be the MID-SOUTH’s only locally-owned news talk station.”

« see more Net News