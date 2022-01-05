Grimes (Photo: Courtesy of RPR Media)

Country artist CURTIS GRIMES has joined the roster at booking agency ATOMIC MUSIC GROUP. This news comes after wrapping up his acoustic "Honky Tonk CHRISTMAS Tour" with DAVID ADAM BYRNES, which traveled through 15 cities and raised over $5,000 for the TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION.

“THE ATOMIC MUSIC GROUP is thrilled to be representing CURTIS GRIMES in 2022," said ATOMIC MUSIC GROUP's DAVIS McLARTY and MICHAEL KELLEY in a joint statement. "He has great songs, a great live show and a strong team around him. Plus ... he’s a true gentleman. We are proud to be part of his success story.”

