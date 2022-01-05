Book Release 3/15

GRAMMY, DOVE and two-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner MANDISA will release a new book, "Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy."



Borrowing the title from her fifth album, Out of the Dark dives deep into her battle with depression and anxiety. After losing a close friend to cancer, whom she wrote her award-winning song, “Overcomer" with, MANDISA descended into a dark pit of depression, isolating herself from family and friends, and turning to food for comfort.

Her new book comes out 3/15, and you can watch MANDISA talk about it for the very first time on ABC's “Good Morning America” with ROBIN ROBERTS on 3/16.

