Miller

iHEARTMEDIA SPOKANE's SVP/Programming BRAD MILLER is battling brain cancer just two months after his wife returned home from being in a coma for three weeks due to COVID-19. Friends and family have set up a GOFUNDME page to help BRAD in his fight.

According to family friend KIRSTEN REBER, who started the GOFUNDME page, BRAD's battle started with a fall that resulted in significant head trauma. While in the ER, an MRI exposed a large mass in the front right lobe of BRAD's brain. Two days later, doctors removed a large tumor, and a week after that he was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer called DIFFUSE GLIOMA. Over the course of the next year, he will undergo 30 rounds of radiation followed by chemotherapy. Once this course of action is completed, doctors will determine the next steps regarding possible continued treatments.

REBER said, "We are hoping that they will find the treatments were successful and he can get back to a healthy, happy, normal life."

Click here to support BRAD in his fight.

« see more Net News