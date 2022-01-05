Schuler

Longtime BICOASTAL MEDIA KRKT/ALBANY, OR PD and morning radio personality SCOTT SCHULER has been hospitalized since mid-DECEMBER due to non-COVID related complications from blood clots following a bout with atrial fibrillation and a brain bleed.

While SCHULER recovers, midday host GLENN NOBEL has been named interim PD and will handle afternoons for SCHULER's wife, ANGIE FOSTER-SCHULER, who normally doubles as both morning cohost and afternoon driver.

A GOFUNDME has been created to help the SCHULER family with medical expenses. It can be found here. To send SCHULER well wishes, mail can be sent to KRKT c/o SCOTT SCHULER at 2840 MARION ST. SE ALBANY, OR 97322, or leave a message on the station's FACEBOOK page here.

