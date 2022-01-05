Debuts 1/22

A new podcast from President BARACK OBAMA and MICHELLE OBAMA's HIGHER GROUND production company and SPOTIFY is a look at game-changing pop culture."THE BIG HIT SHOW," hosted by writer ALEX PAPPADEMAS, will examine key modern cultural landmarks in five-episode "chapters," starting with the "Twilight" novels and movies and KENDRICK LAMAR's "To Pimp a Butterfly." The show debuts JANUARY 12th.

“The shows and films and albums we explore have all been chosen not just because they’re massive pieces of popular culture. We’ve picked them because each has had a profound butterfly effect on our culture,” said PAPPADEMAS. “Whether we’re tracing how an author's vivid dream about a sparkly vampire led to an entirely new fan culture or how a megastar reckoning with success, expectation and survivor's guilt crafted a masterpiece that became the soundtrack to the biggest protest movement in a generation, listeners will know from chapter to chapter they’re getting a high stakes narrative that explains how our culture has been influenced and shaped by these creations.”

“ALEX is a seasoned journalist who thrives at investigating the intersection of pop culture and changing social attitudes,” said HIGHER GROUND Head of Audio DAN FIERMAN. “While delivering the proper social and historical context, he speaks directly to the creators of these pop culture behemoths to understand the thinking behind their work. He has chosen an incredible initial selection for THE BIG HIT SHOW and the contrast between a romantic vampire novel for teenage girls and a funk-drenched jazz-rap odyssey illustrates the potentially infinite remit of this series.”

"THE BIG HIT SHOW is a thought provoking exploration of fandom that analyzes some of cultures' biggest movements that have never been dissected before," said SPOTIFY Head of US Studios and Video JULIE MCNAMARA. "As the podcasting format continues its ascension to the heights of mainstream media, we feel there is no better format to revisit these stories and their lasting cultural impact that have been timeless artifacts of entertainment today. We're so excited to bring THE BIG HIT SHOW, the next monumental series from our HIGHER GROUND partnership, to millions of global listeners on SPOTIFY.

