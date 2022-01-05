CORUS RADIO is launching a new national nighttime talk show with former GLOBAL NATIONAL International Correspondent BEN O’HARA-BYRNE. "A LITTLE MORE CONVERSATION WITH BEN O'HARA-BYRNE" will debut on JANUARY 12th in the 10p-1a (ET) time slot, and will be heard on CORUS' News-Talk CFMJ-A (640 TORONTO)/TORONTO, CHML-A/HAMILTON, CFPL-A/LONDON, ON, CJOB-A/WINNIPEG, CHQR-A/CALGARY, CHED-A/EDMONTON, and CKNW-A/VANCOUVER.

“I’m thrilled to return to the CORUS family and excited to embark on this incredible journey of talk radio,” said O’HARA-BYRNE. “I look forward to connecting with audiences right across the country each weeknight for an informative, engaging and entertaining evening.”

“We’re pleased to welcome back respected journalist BEN O’HARA-BYRNE to this new role on the CORUS RADIO team,” said National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. “His wealth of experience in news reporting, sharp perspective, and passion and dedication for sharing stories will be sure to keep listeners engaged.”

« see more Net News