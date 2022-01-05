Lisa Roy: Will Be Missed

LISA ROY, one of the music industry's most beloved individuals as a groundbreaking recording studio owner, engineer and tireless publicist, passed away NEW YEAR'S EVE at her MARINA DEL REY, CA, home at the age of 64. At the time of her death, she was seeing legendary guitarist DANNY "KOOTCH" KORCTHMAR,

Born in 1957 in MONTREAL, ROY's music business roots were planted when she moved to LOS ANGELES and co-founded GROUND CONTROL STUDIOS on the WEST SIDE, becoming a home for indie and major label recording artists doing what she did best -- connecting talent with technology.

ROY founded her public relations/consulting firm, ROCK & ROY ENTERTAINMENT, repping major music industry manufacturers such as ROLAND, AUDIO-TECHNICA, BOSS, DELL, INTEL and DTS. The celebrities she worked with over the years included ALAN PARSONS, TORI AMOS, DANNY ELFMAN, MUTEMATH, BEN FOLDS, BT, NIKKA COSTA and others.

LISA spent the last two decades spanning the words of independent music and pro audio, doing media for the GRAMMY Producers & Engineers wing, with a key position in events such as MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, PAVAROTTI & Friends, the LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS and the NAMM Show.

CAROLE KING posted the following: "My heart goes out to DANNY and all themembers of THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY and to all the friends and family for the loss of LISA ROY."

ROY is survived by her sister MONIQUE and brother RICHARD.

An announcement will be made about a future tribute.

