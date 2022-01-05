The drive from SAN DIEGO to LAS VEGAS takes you through the desert, along the outskirts of Los Angeles, through Victorville, Temecula, and SAN DIEGO. It’s not a fun drive, but one that hundreds of thousands of Californians drive, particularly over the holiday period, so they can rage like rockstars in Vegas. Add to that the thousands of people on the road headed in the opposite direction on their way to visit family or friends in CALIFORNIA, and that's a lot of opportunity for local radio to gain some serious exposure. Except when local radio isn't local anymore and every station on the 332 mile drive (one way) sounds exactly the same. Consolidation of radio has lead to OVERKILL, and OVERKILL leads to tune out, and the opportunity to lose to a plethora of competing media, which in truth is just losing to yourself. MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' covers the problem in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.

