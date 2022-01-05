Young Dolph (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

U.S. Marshals in MEMPHIS' Police Department have offered a reward of up to $15,000 for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of rapper YOUNG DOLPH.

According to a press release, a 23-year-old man named JUSTIN JOHNSON is wanted for shooting and killing the rapper on NOVEMBER 17th (NET NEWS 11/17/21).

Police have issued a warrant for JOHNSON for first-degree murder, with an additional one for violation of federal supervised release.

Authorities released a mug shot of the suspect.

JOHNSON appears to be a local rapper who goes by the name STRAIGHTDROP.

YOUNG DOLPH was gunned down in NOVEMBER inside a MEMPHIS cookie shop, with two masked gunmen caught on surveillance footage before fleeing in a getaway car.

« see more Net News