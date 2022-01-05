Billie Eilish (Photo: DNice / Shutterstock.com)

If this year's COACHELLA MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL takes place in INDIO, CA, during its scheduled weekends, APRIL 15th-17th and 22nd-24th, KANYE WEST and BILLIE EILISH will be one of the headliners, along with SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA.

TMZ earlier reported that EILISH was set to headline, with BILLBOARD indicating she is in the mix for FRIDAY night, with KANYE scheduled for SUNDAY evening, with a possible morning gospel service as well.

TRAVIS SCOTT and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, originally scheduled for the twice-postponed festival, are apparently both off the bill, the former largely due to the tragedy at his ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL last year.

GOLDENVOICE ordinarily releases the COACHELLA lineup in the early part of JANUARY.

