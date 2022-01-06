Pena

DAN PENA, the longtime former iHEARTMEDIA Tejano KSAB/CORPUS CHRISTI PD and morning host, died WEDNESDAY (1/5) in ALICE, TX,, the station reported in a post on FACEBOOK.

PENA retired from KSAB and sister KUNO in NOVEMBER after a 40 year career on the air in CORPUS CHRISTI, and had been honored by NUECES COUNTY and JIM WELLS COUNTY for his career achievements; he had been recovering from surgery at the time of his passing. He was 59.

